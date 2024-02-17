MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.82

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.82 and traded as high as C$16.65. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.64, with a volume of 13,961 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MCAN Mortgage from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Stock Up 0.8 %

About MCAN Mortgage

The firm has a market capitalization of C$589.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

(Get Free Report)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.