MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.82

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.82 and traded as high as C$16.65. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.64, with a volume of 13,961 shares.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MCAN Mortgage from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
