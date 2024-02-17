Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989,853 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $46,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,612,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

