Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Major Shareholder Holdings A/S Novo Purchases 800,000 Shares

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,739,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,087,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings A/S Novo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Metagenomi alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, Holdings A/S Novo bought 100,000 shares of Metagenomi stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00.

Metagenomi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGX opened at $12.20 on Friday. Metagenomi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.