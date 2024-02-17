MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,829,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,036,000 after buying an additional 820,182 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 56.4% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 533,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 192,470 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 95.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 238,718 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,129,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.