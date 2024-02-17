MGP Ingredients’ (MGPI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 289.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

