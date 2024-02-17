Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,933 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,070,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $337,857,000 after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 605,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

MSFT stock opened at $404.06 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,984 shares of company stock worth $28,978,803. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

