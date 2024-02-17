Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by OAKMONT Corp

OAKMONT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,537 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 226,170 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 18.1% of OAKMONT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. OAKMONT Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axim Planning & Wealth grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% during the third quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,688 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 156,809 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,512,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 50,933 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,082,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $404.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.61 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.