Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 156,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 50,933 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,070,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $337,857,000 after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,984 shares of company stock worth $28,978,803. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $404.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.59. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.61 and a 1 year high of $420.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

