Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) PT Raised to $12.00

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s current price.

MCW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE MCW opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $331,767.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,064. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 275.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,113,000 after buying an additional 7,533,182 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,535,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

