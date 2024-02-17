Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 673,321 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,092,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 673,321 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,155,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $175.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 952,258,723 shares in the company, valued at $161,855,415,148.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,931,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.