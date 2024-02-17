Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $20,494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 389,218 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $586,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $586,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.75 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

