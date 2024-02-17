Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCRI

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.