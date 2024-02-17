Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.74

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and traded as high as $35.09. Naspers shares last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 26,627 shares trading hands.

Naspers Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91.

Naspers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Naspers’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

