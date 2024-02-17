Needham & Company LLC Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $730.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $630.00 to $730.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.54.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $356.07 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $311,236,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

