Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBER. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

