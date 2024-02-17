Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 67.51% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Newmont stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

