Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Position Increased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,938 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in NIO by 26.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NIO by 592.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

