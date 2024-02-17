NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NMIH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. NMI has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NMI in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

