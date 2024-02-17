NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $217.30

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.30 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 182.31 ($2.30). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.32), with a volume of 22,544 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.45%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.
NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.
