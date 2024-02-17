O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro Sells 431 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,051.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $989.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $957.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,074.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

