Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

Shares of Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.26 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.26 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,667 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Origin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 3,953.49%.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

