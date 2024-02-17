Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $145.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. Evercore ISI cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

OC stock opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $111,343,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 156.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after purchasing an additional 819,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 878.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,602.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

