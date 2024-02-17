Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 3,614 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.34. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -421.88%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.