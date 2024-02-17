Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after buying an additional 75,749 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

CATY stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.