Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 8,269 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 142.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $17,971,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after buying an additional 100,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPYV opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

