Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 14,768 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

