Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 2,561 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Morningstar by 55.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $273.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $289.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 98.18%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.77, for a total value of $3,488,490.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,355,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,455,769.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total transaction of $2,110,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,908,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,128,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.77, for a total value of $3,488,490.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,355,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,455,769.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,693 shares of company stock worth $20,945,644 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MORN. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

