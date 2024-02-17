Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

