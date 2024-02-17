Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BEPC opened at $25.34 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -421.88%.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

