Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $244.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $252.20.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

