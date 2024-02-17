Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 45.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 39.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 83.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,189.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $49.77 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

