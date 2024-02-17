Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,759,000 after acquiring an additional 974,693 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 80.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,370,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,139,000 after acquiring an additional 85,737 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

