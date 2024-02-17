Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Stock Down 0.0 %

HOLX opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

