Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth about $5,081,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 724,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,578,000 after buying an additional 46,968 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,148,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

WNS Trading Up 0.7 %

WNS opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21. WNS has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.