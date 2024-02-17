Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,135,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,581,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,501,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,668,508. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

DLB opened at $78.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

