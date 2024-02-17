Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 17,928 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,503,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 247,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

