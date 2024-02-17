Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 3,497 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 138.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2,113.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,275,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,509,800. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.