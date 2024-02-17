Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 516 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.36.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

