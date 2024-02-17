Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,628 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

