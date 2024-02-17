Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 879,976 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 383.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 317,954 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,277,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 439,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 276,920 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

