Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys New Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in PG&E by 210.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Down 0.6 %

PG&E stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

