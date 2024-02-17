Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $101.17.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
