Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys New Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in XPO during the second quarter worth about $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth about $34,825,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 3,614,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,229,000 after buying an additional 1,070,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Down 0.5 %

XPO stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.