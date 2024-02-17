Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 17,096 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HOG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.3 %

HOG opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $48.78.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Harley-Davidson Profile



Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

