Pathstone Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB opened at $62.29 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

