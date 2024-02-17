Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 92.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 387,363 shares of company stock worth $24,832,091. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $66.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

