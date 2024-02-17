Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $60.89.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,264 shares of company stock valued at $465,698 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

