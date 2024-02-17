Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 62,815 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 116,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 1.1 %

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.