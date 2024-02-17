Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,403 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $22.94 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

