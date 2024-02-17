Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $78.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

